Hospitals prepare for more coronavirus cases in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hospitals are on the front lines when it comes to treating coronavirus.

But it’s not just the patients they care for. Hospitals also have to think about keeping other patients and their staff protected as those with the virus are being treated.

Baptist Hospital finds itself on the front end of the coronavirus threat in Shelby County, as it is now caring for the first Shelby County patient identified to have the virus.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, a Baptist infectious control director helping care for the coronavirus patient, described the protective gear doctors wear and gave a brief update on the patient.

“He has shoe covers, he has gloves, he has a gown, a respirator mask, he has goggles or face shield,” Threlkeld said. “That provides coverage as well. This protects our employees who have contact with any patient.”

He said the hospital is taking precautions after the patient was brought into the regular emergency room entrance while sick.

“We are in the process of working on screening stations even before someone walks into the waiting room,” Threlkeld said.

But some people have voiced concerns across the country about hospitals not having enough supplies.

The National Nurses United union told CBS This Morning it’s a real issue, but Baptist said they have what they need.

Other Memphis hospitals don’t have any cases yet are still preparing.

Methodist Hospital said it is looking at its hospital entry and screening, as well as equipment and masks for personnel. Staff is also doing special training and drills.

St. Jude is going as far as limiting visitors and postponing hospital tours. They have also stopped work travel.

Those who work in the medical field said training kicks in a crisis like this.

Baptist doctors think we will soon see coronavirus test kits sent to cities like Memphis. Right now, specimens have to be driven to Nashville for CDC testing.