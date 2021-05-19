Hosemann, Gunn support return to Capitol post court decision

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Legislature’s two highest-ranking officials have both now said they would support lawmakers coming back to the Capitol outside their normal session this year.

Each emphasized different reasons. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said a special session “may well be warranted” to discuss reviving a state medical marijuana program. He said there are sick people that have a need for medical marijuana.

House Speaker Philip Gunn said he wants lawmakers to come back to discuss reviving the state’s ballot initiative process.

The state Supreme Court ruled recently that the medical marijuana initiative is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated.