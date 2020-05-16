Horseshoe Tunica announces reopening date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horseshoe Tunica announced it will be reopening in the coming week.

On Saturday, the casino said in a press release it will be reopening on May 21 at 8 a.m.

The casino will be operating at 50% capacity, in accordance with the Phase One Casino Reopening Guidelines issued by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Slot machines will be arranged to allow proper social distancing practices and table games will be offered with limited seating.

Poker, the Sportsbook, Village Square Buffet, the Laurel Lounge and the WSOP bar will remain closed until further notice. They will be reopened in phases that are in-line with consumer demand and pursuant to guidance provided by public health authorities.

Horseshow Tunica will implement new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices outlined by the Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Casino staff will be regularly cleaning and sanitizing public areas. Team member temperature checks and screens will be conducted daily, and team members will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by Caesars.

Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

A full list of the amenities that will be open can be found here.