Horn Lake Police search for suspect in deadly shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — The Horn Lake Police Department is searching for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday.

Horn Lake Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Tulane Park Apartments on Tulane near Goodman at just before 1 p.m.

Officers reportedly found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where she later died of her injuries.

Horn Lake Police have identified the shooter as Corey Woods.

Horn Lake Police say Woods fled the scene in a white Honda Accord. Police reportedly found the car in Memphis but have not found Woods.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Horn Lake Police say Woods is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Horn Lake Police or Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.