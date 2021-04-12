Horn Lake police looking for stabbing suspect; girlfriend identifies him from her hospital bed

HORN LAKE, Miss. – From her hospital bed, a Horn Lake woman is confronting the boyfriend she says stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, while she was holding their six-month-old daughter.

“Coleby L. Hall stabbed me in my bedroom, punched me in the face in my living room, and then I had to crawl outside to beg for help from one of my neighbors to call the law,” said Chasity Creamer.

Lynchburg Mobile Home Community

Horn Lake police, who were called to their trailer park off Highway 301 North last Wednesday, have issued a warrant for Hall for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Residents at the Lynchburg Mobile Home Community said they heard screaming and saw a woman sitting on the front porch of her trailer and a man running up their street holding their baby.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said at one point it looked like he was going to drop or throw the baby.

“He was just running around like a crazy person and carrying the baby, and then she was saying you are going to let me die? You are going to let me die? And we started seeing blood going down her legs, and then she just started gushing a lot of blood, and that’s when I called 911,” said the neighbor.

Horn Lake police said Chasity was rushed to the Regional One Medical Center. Monday, she was still in the Trauma ICU listed in critical but stable condition.

Chasity’s mother said her daughter had extensive damage to her liver and gall bladder, and she is now concerned about her daughter’s mental state. Mandy Creamer said she was told her daughter would no longer be allowed visitors.

“I begged them you are doing to kill her. You might as well plan her funeral,” Creamer said.

Neighbor’s said Hall handed his baby to a neighbor before police got there. The little girl is now with her great-grandmother.

Neighbors said Hall was taken away in handcuffs. Horn Lake police have not said why Hall was released but said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he is, you are urged to call the police department at (662)393-6174 or Desoto County County Crime Stoppers at (662)429-TIPS.