HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake High School principal Andy Orr has died, Desoto County Schools announced on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Andy Orr. He was a true leader, and he will truly be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and with the Horn Lake High School faculty and staff,” they said in a released statement to WREG.

According to the distrct, Orr has worked as an educator in Desoto County since 1992. He served as an English teacher, an athletic director at Olive Branch High School and even an assistant principal at Desoto Central High School before being named principal at Horn Lake in 2011.

A cause of death has not been officially announced.