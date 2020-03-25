Hope Church pastor tests positive for coronavirus, 12 staffers under quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor and several staff members at Hope Church are under quarantine after another pastor tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement sent to members Wednesday afternoon, the church revealed that one of the pastors and his wife were both tested after they learned Thursday, March 19, that they had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both were reportedly tested on Friday, March 20 with the pastor’s results coming back on March 22.

He is reportedly having mild symptoms and will be under quarantine until early April. The test results for his wife have not been returned.

Due to the test results, at least 12 other church leaders self-quarantined.