Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Overton Square closes for good

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Overton Square announced Monday it is permanently closing.

“We are bummed to share we’ve made the tough decision to permanently close our home in Memphis (Overton), something we’ve never done before,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “This was one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make, but we do it with hope to strengthen our ability to navigate forward after COVID-19.”

Hopdoddy still has a location on Poplar in East Memphis.

The Overton Square location of the Austin, Texas-based chain opened in 2018.