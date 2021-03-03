Hopaway kangaroo bound for Gatlinburg caught in Alabama

WINFIELD, Ala. (WATE) — A Tennessee-bound kangaroo that had escaped Sunday was captured Wednesday, according to police.

“Jack” is the 3-year-old kangaroo that had slipped away from its keepers as he was being hauled from Mississippi to a new home outside of Gatlinburg.

As it turns out, “Jack” made a few new friends. Braxton Basinger said he and his buddy aided in the animal’s capture. Before he’s sent on over to Gatlinburg, Jack snacked on bananas and other treats from his new friends.

Winfield Police tweeted out Wednesday afternoon stating the animal had been caught and was doing well.

Jack has been caught pic.twitter.com/nXwC2FTcoz — Winfield Police Dept (@WinfieldDept) March 3, 2021