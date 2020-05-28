Homicide detectives respond to Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting at a Fox Meadows gas station.

It happened early Thursday morning near the corner of Mount Moriah and Emerald.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the victims were located in a car on the site. One person was transported to the hospital.

There was also a second scene that appears to be connected two miles away at Clarke and Apple Blossom.

So far, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.