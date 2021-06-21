Homeowner fights off would-be robber

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi man says he’s lucky to be alive after fighting off a man who deputies say tried to rob him at gunpoint.

46-year-old Greg Flournoy says it happened around nine Sunday night when that man knocked on the door to his Desoto County home on Windemere Drive South near the Bridgetown community in Nesbitt.

“He was jibber jabbering a little bit and talking about how his toilet wasn’t working and his car wasn’t working, blah, blah blah,” Flournoy said, “(He) wasn’t making sense at all.”

But his intentions soon became clear. Flournoy says the man pulled a gun and demanded his money and car keys.

“All the sudden it was on,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy says he tried to wrestle the gun away from the man but couldn’t get the weapon.

“I yelled for help from my brother to come help me and my brother comes over,” he said.

That’s when Flournoy says the man fired two shots, one into the yard and another into the home. That bullet hit the ceiling.

Deputies say the man ran off after that and investigators are still looking for him. Although no one was hit by gunfire, Flournoy did dislocate his shoulder during the struggle.

Deputies describe the attacker as roughly 5’8 with face, arm and neck tattoos. If you know anything about this case, please call investigators at 662-469-8027.