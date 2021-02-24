‘HOME STRETCH’: MLGW said conditions are improving, may be able to lift Boil Water Advisory in next couple of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said conditions are improving and it may be able to lift the Boil Water Advisory in the next couple of days.

“We are optimistic that we are in the home stretch for repairs, and several pumping stations have been moved from red to yellow and to green, and then the pressure has increased all over the county,” said MLGW spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson during an interview Wednesday morning with WREG.

She said as of Tuesday, the utility company – with the help of the community – has identified nearly 4,000 breaks. Jones Carson asked residents to continue reporting any problems they see at their homes or local businesses by calling the emergency line at (901) 528-4465. She explained that the sooner they are aware of any problems the sooner they can fix it.

As of Wednesday morning, the water pressure is not where the utility company would like it to be, but progress is being made.

The utility company said customers should still boil water and conserve as much as possible.

Tests will be conducted over the next couple of days to make sure the water is safe