Holly Springs woman arrested, accused of embezzling from local Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Holly Springs woman was arrested after reportedly embezzling thousands of dollars from a local Subway restaurant.
According to Holly Springs Police, officers responded to a robbery call at the Subway in the 100 block of Whaley Drive on Tuesday, September 22. Cindy Milliander, 57, reportedly told officers she was robbed of $8,161 while taking funds to the bank.
Holly Springs Police say detectives learned Milliander had not been robbed but had actually embezzled the money from the Subway. Milliander was arrested Monday, October 5 and charged with embezzlement.
The Holly Springs Police Department is asking anyone with more information regarding this incident or any other crime to call them at 662-252-2122.
