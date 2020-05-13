BBQ trailer stolen from Holly Springs before chase into Memphis, victim says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Holly Springs police were on the scene of a crash in the airport area early Wednesday morning.

According to WREG’s Melissa Moon, it happened at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Pearson, and involved a black pickup truck towing a red trailer.

WREG spoke with the owner of the BBQ trailer. He stated this all began early Wednesday morning after a friend spotted somebody suspicious around his food truck in Holly Springs. The friend called police and the suspicious person and another individual were pursued by authorities down Interstate 78.

At some point during their encounter with authorities, the suspects allegedly tried to strike a Marshall County officer.

The pursuit eventually came to an end at Lamar and Pearson, and both suspects were detained.

The owner of the food truck said from what he’s been told his property has been totaled. The tires on the trailer and the truck were gone. There were also reports that the trailer caught on fire and overturned.

Two Holly Springs, Mississippi officers were on the scene of the crash alongside Memphis police. The Holly Springs Police Department would not comment on the situation at this time.

