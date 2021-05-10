‘Hold your babies tight’: Tennessee family grieves son killed by falling tree

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of the teenager killed by a falling tree Saturday has identified her son as the victim in the incident.

Julie Porcella said her son Tyson, 15, was the victim of the fallen tree.

James Tyson Porcella was a freshman at Lenoir City High School and would have been 16-years-old next month.

“There are no words that can ever describe this feeling. Shattered, devastation, pain all seem too empty. We are so overjoyed that God shared this incredible boy with us for almost 16 years. There are no ‘what ifs’ in this situation. God had a plan for our crazy child and now He is holding him so tight for us until we get there. We all hope Heaven has an endless supply of goldfish, that the WiFi never glitches, you always LOVE your hair, and that you always know how much YOU ARE LOVED! Please keep our family in your continued prayers and every one of you mamas better hold your babies tight and take every opportunity to tell them how much you love them!” Julie Porcello, Facebook post about Tyson

Funeral services are set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to reports of two teenage males who had been struck by a falling tree. One of the teens was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The other teen, now identified as Tyson Porcello by his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Saturday that “neither teen nor anyone who was there at the time of the accident, was doing any type of work to the tree and the cause of the tree falling was a complete ‘act of nature.’”