Historic landmark at University of Arkansas damaged in construction accident

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — One of the University of Arkansas’ oldest landmarks, Spoofer’s Stone, was heavily damaged in a construction-related accident Tuesday, February 25.

According to a post on Facebook by the University of Arkansas, the limestone rock broke apart into several sections, but a primary part, including the plaque, remains intact.

The stone was leftover from the construction of Old Main, completed in 1875.

During the early history of the University, students sometimes left love notes tucked into the crevices of the rock, according to the post.

Since then, Spoofer’s Stone became a popular site for marriage proposals.

“While hearts are broken, plans to repair the stone are already being discussed.”