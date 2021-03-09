Historic church goes up in flames days after new congregation moves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — `Memphis firefighters and ATF investigators spent Tuesday afternoon picking through charred remnants of an historic Uptown church building.

Fire officials say two people inside the building, located on Henry Avenue near North Second Street, called the fire department around 12:45 p.m. to report the building was on fire. Both people made it out safely.

When firefighters arrived, they said smoke was still pouring from the roof but that they managed to successfully put out the blaze. A firefighter was injured during the process, but is expected to be okay.

WREG is told that Redemption Church had just held its first service in the building on Sunday following years of renovations.

Pastor Ricky Floyd, who owns the church but was leasing it to Redemption, said the building dates back to 1942. Shelby County Property Records do not list a construction date for the building.

MFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.