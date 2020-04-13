Historic church damaged in Arkansas storms

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — Storms moved through Helena-West Helena, Arkansas overnight damaging a historic church.

The Centennial Church was built in 1905, making it one of the oldest black churches in the country. Early Monday morning, strong winds knocked over most of the front wall of the church and blew off the roof.

There have been efforts over the years to restore this church that has been vacant for years. About 20 years ago, one group added iron supports tot he sanctuary. It’s believed that is the reason the rest of the building is still standing.

The mayor told WREG’s Melissa Moon that the latest group to take over restoration efforts just started in the last six months to try to save the incredible structure.

Two buildings on Main Street also collapsed and there are down trees and power lines all over the area.

