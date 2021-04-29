High levels of lead found at two Collierville schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools announced elevated levels of lead were found at West Collierville Middle School and Collierville Elementary School.

According to the district, the tests showed one sink at the middle school came back with a lead level of 48.8 ppb while a second sink at the elementary school tested at 22. These samples are above the regulatory limit of 15 ppb.

The sinks will remain out of service until the numbers return to normal, school officials said.

Testing was also done at the Central office, Crosswind Elementary and Tara Oaks Elementary so far in 2021. The results for Tara Oaks have not been returned, but all other locations did not have any elevated results.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to lead can lead to health problems for children. This can include damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems and hearing and speech problems.

For more information on lead poisoning, click here.