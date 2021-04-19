Hickory Hill neighbors press mayor to stop cars racing around Riverdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live in Hickory Hill say dangerous driving and drag racing are a problem that’s only getting worse, and keeping them up at night.

Neighbors have sent their complaints straight to Mayor Jim Strickland.

One email to the mayor states, “The racing on Riverdale is getting out of control,” and “My neighbors and I hear cars speeding at all times of the day and night. Especially at night.”

Neighbors think they have an idea of why Riverdale has been such a hotspot as of late. They say recent repaving needed to be done, but now it’s turned the street into a raceway.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office responded they would forward the concerns to police in that area. But neighbors say even with an increased police presence, it isn’t enough.

“The police are here. I see plenty of police cars and police officers. There’s just not a lot they can do about that,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “They move at such a rapid rate of speed it’s going to be dangerous to try to even try to catch them.”

Strickland says MPD is patrolling and doing everything they can to get a handle on this issue.

Police have made nearly 500 arrests so far this year for reckless driving and loud cars. More than 100 of those were felonies.

The city says call 901-545-COPS to report any drag racing incidents.