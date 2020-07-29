Hickory Hill drug bust lands man behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive drug bust in Hickory Hill lands one man behind bars.
Ehren Coble was charged with possession of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.
Officers said they found more than $400,000 cash hidden in shoe boxes, bags and other containers in a home just off Kirby Parkway. He also had seven loaded guns scattered throughout the house, including a high-powered assault rifle.
Officers seized six cars during the raid which they believe were used to deliver the drugs throughout the area.
Coble was given a $200,000 bond.
