Hickory Hill child grazed by bullet in shooting, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting where a child was grazed by a bullet, on Sunday.
Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Lake View Trail, which is where the Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments are located.
MPD did not provide the age of the child, but they did say the child was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story.
