MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a robber who ambushed a man as he was withdrawing cash from a Hickory Hill ATM.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Bank of America in the 6700 block of Winchester on June 21.

It doesn’t appear the robber had a weapon, but surveillance video from the bank shows him reaching into a car window and ripping cash out of a customer’s hand.

Police said the victim struggled with the suspect to get back the money before the suspect jumped into a white four-door sedan, possibly a white Hyundai Elantra.

The suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and white and black shorts.

On June 14, a man was pistol-whipped and robbed at the Bank of America ATM in the 1600 block of Winchester. Eighteen-year-old Omarion Brewer was later arrested for the crime.

Police said Brewer tried to rob another man at the ATM, but the victim got away and attempted to follow the suspect. Investigators said the second victim recognized Brewer from his old neighborhood.

Omarion Brewer (SCSO)

Brewer fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic with three other individuals but was the only person arrested. Police have not said if they believe the robberies at the two ATMs are connected.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.