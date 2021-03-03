Hernando Police search for suspect after stabbing

HERNANDO, Miss. — Police set up a perimeter and were searching for a suspect in a stabbing Wednesday night, Hernando’s chief of police said.

Chief Scott Worsham identified the suspect as Louis McLean St. John.

Officers were searching for St. John with K9 teams around East Parkway. Worsham said before 10 p.m. that police were signing warrants for his arrest.

Worsham did not provide details on the stabbing, except to call it an isolated event. He asked residents to remain vigilant and be aware of surroundings.