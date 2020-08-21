Hernando Police charge 8 with trying to meet children for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Hernando, Mississippi say an undercover operation has resulted in the arrests of eight people who were trying to meet children for sexual purposes.

The arrests came within a three-day period recently, police said, as investigators with the Cyber Crime Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s office worked with police.

In total, the monthslong operation has netted 23 arrests, Hernando Police said.

The defendants, who range in age from 23 to 59, traveled from within Mississippi and from Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police said.

Their names were not released by authorities.

They are charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and/or enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit content, Hernando Police said. The charges will be presented to the district attorney for prosecution in DeSoto County.

Hernando Police asked parents to be vigilant in keeping their children safe while using social media.