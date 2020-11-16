Hernando Elementary School teacher dies after battle with COVID-19

HERNANDO, Miss. – A Mid-South teacher has passed away after a long battle with COVID, and parents and students who knew her are reeling.

DeSoto County Schools confirmed to WREG-TV on Monday, that a teacher has passed away after being hospitalized for weeks with COVID and pneumonia. They have not identified the teacher publicly, but there has been an outpouring of support from people who were friends with the teach and who worked with her in DeSoto County Schools.

DCS has been in-person for months, but the district has struggled with COVID outbreaks, and the county as a whole has had the most cases in the state.

This is a developing story.