Hernando DeSoto Bridge to be illuminated in honor of coronavirus victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis and Shelby County will be participating in a nationwide memorial event set to honor those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

On January 19, the Bluff City will remember those who have died of COVID-19 by illuminating the Hernando DeSoto Bridge at 4:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to participate by placing a candle in their windows at that time.

Since January 21, 2020, more than 23 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and more than 385,000 Americans have died. Here in Shelby County the number of reported cases has grown to more than 75,000 with 1,046 deaths as of Tuesday.