Here’s where to find a warming center in the Memphis area as temperatures continue to fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures begin to drop across the Mid-South, cities throughout the region are opening warming center to keep people safe from the dangerous cold.
Here’s a list of warming center throughout the Mid-South:
- Oxford Activity Center, in Oxford, Mississippi. The center will open Saturday, February 13th, at 9 p.m.
- Ruth Tate Senior Center (1620 Marjorie Street) in Memphis opens at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13th.
- Hollywood Community Center (1560 N. Hollywood Street) in Memphis.