Here’s where to find a warming center in the Memphis area as temperatures continue to fall

A man uses a snow blower to help clear a parking area near Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake, Pa., Monday Feb. 1, 2021.(Mark MoranThe Citizens’ Voice via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As temperatures begin to drop across the Mid-South, cities throughout the region are opening warming center to keep people safe from the dangerous cold.

Here’s a list of warming center throughout the Mid-South:

Oxford Activity Center, in Oxford, Mississippi. The center will open Saturday, February 13th, at 9 p.m.

Ruth Tate Senior Center (1620 Marjorie Street) in Memphis opens at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13th.

Hollywood Community Center (1560 N. Hollywood Street) in Memphis.