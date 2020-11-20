Here’s how you and the Salvation Army can help hundreds of children and seniors this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Salvation Army is putting out an urgent call for help this holiday season.

More than 700 angels, all a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, have not been adopted. That means the Salvation Army is still looking to make sure hundreds of children and seniors have a Merry Christmas.

We tagged along as employees with HHM CPAs shopped at Walmart for bikes, baby dolls, clothes for boys and girls. The company raised $6,000 for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

“Obviously with the pandemic going on it’s hard on people financially,” said Major Everette Platt with Salvation Army Memphis. “It’s hard on the Salvation Army as far as resources, so we’re a little bit slow today in getting all of our angels adopted.”

The Salvation Army says right now, there’s 708 angels that have not been adopted.

“It is extremely crucial this year. There are so many parents who are out of work because of the pandemic and they just can’t give their children the type of Christmas they normally would,” Platt said. “You can spend anywhere between $50-$75, we try to not go too expensive.”

There are more than 200 senior angels who aren’t as frequently adopted as children. Platt says it’s also important to think of those in nursing homes who haven’t been able to have visitors.

“So, can you imagine for them, close to Christmas and Christmas day they feel the love for the community because someone cared enough to go and shop for them and make their Christmas special,” Platt said.

Helping out is especially easy this year. You can click here to visit their website and do everything online.

From there you can adopt your angel, shop online and have everything sent to the Salvation Army’s team to distribute.

The Salvation Army’s deadline for all gifts to their warehouse is December 2.

Select Walmart locations also have trees up where people can pick up an Angel Tree tag. Shop there then leave their gifts in boxes at the store.