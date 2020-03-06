Here’s a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 3/4/20 People wear protective masks to fend off the Corona Virus, while street vendors pedal masks, hand sanitizer and other disinfecting products in Queens, New York.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is arming consumers with a list of disinfectants that people can use to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

The federal agency released a five-page list of chemicals and products Thursday that it says are strong enough to ward off “harder-to-kill” viruses than SARS-CoV-2, the virus that’s responsible for the disease.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

“There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The EPA says it’s best to follow the instructions on the disinfectant’s label and pay attention to the how long the product should be on the surface you’re cleaning.

In a statement to CNN, the EPA said companies can apply for an “emerging pathogens claim” based on previously approved claims for harder-to-kill viruses. The agency reviews them and determines whether the company can safely make that claim.



One important fact to note, however:

Handwashing with soap and water is still the best way to prevent transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s because from what we know so far, the novel coronavirus is thought to spread primarily by people and their respiratory droplets — think coughs, sneezes, spit.

In other words, person-to-person transmission is most common.

While it’s possible that people who touch surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touch their mouths or eyes can also become infected, this may not be the main way the virus spreads, the CDC said. So disinfectant wipes can only go so far.

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA’s list:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

You can read the full list of disinfectants here.