Here is how the new ‘predictive selling’ drive-thru will work at Burger King and Popeyes

TORONTO (NEXSTAR) — A new “predictive selling” drive-thru experience will be added to 10,000 Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes restaurants over the next two years.

Restaurant Brands International announced on Tuesday its plans to “modernize” the drive-thru experience with more than 40,000 digital screens and “predictive selling technology.”

“We believe strongly that it is time to modernize our drive-thru lanes throughout the US and Canada to provide even better, quicker and contactless service for our guests,” Jose Cil, CEO of RBI, said in a news release.

Cil cited mandated closures of dining rooms as one of the reasons the company is investing in improving the drive-thru experience.

The company describes its “predictive” technology as “allowing for special promotions to be tailored based on previous orders, regional weather patterns, the time of day and many other factors.”

Other upgrades include contactless payment and weather-proof enclosures.

Restaurant Brands International owns over 27,000 restaurants in 100 countries and U.S. territories.