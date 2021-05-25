Herd of buffalo seen wandering Arkansas neighborhood returned to owners

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A herd of 14 buffalo found wandering the streets of a northwest Arkansas neighborhood has been reunited and returned safely to its owners.

On Monday, police in Bella Vista advised drivers to avoid Glasgow Road in the area of Fire Station 3 and Branchwood as officers worked to redirect the herd. A spokesperson said the officers rounded up the last of the fluffy cattle around 3 p.m. and none were lost.

“We are attempting to redirect a herd of buffalo – no, that is not a typo – that have gotten loose and are wandering near the roadway,” the Bella Vista Police Department said on Facebook at 8:18 a.m. on Monday.

A video posted on Facebook by police in the city near the Missouri border showed three buffalo ambling down a street Monday morning with a house visible in the background.