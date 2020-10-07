Henning, Tennessee mayor indicted on theft and official misconduct charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Baris Douglas, the mayor of Henning, Tennessee, has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Investigators said Douglas used the town’s debit and Walmart credit cards to steal at least $2,237.74

from the town and its taxpayers.

He used the cards to make a variety of unauthorized purchases for his own benefit including meals, medication, food products, and a laptop with accessories.

Comptroller investigators also are looking into transactions that totaled over $4,000 that they deemed questionable. Those transactions included travel expenses that were not supported with receipts or other documentation.

Additionally, investigators said there were transactions consisting of meals, lawn fertilizer and printer ink that were not related to the town’s business. The investigative report also questioned a $48,000 contract awarded to a financial consultant for the town’s financial matters.

That contract was at a rate of $2,000 per month.

Investigators said Douglas entered into the contract, and it was retroactively approved by the town’s aldermen. Investigators said they were unable to verify that the consultant provided any of the services to the town that were outlined in the contract.

Douglas was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500 and two counts of official misconduct.

“The Town of Henning must take immediate steps to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse,” Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. “The town does not have a purchasing policy, guidelines governing the use of credit cards, and it does not maintain inventory records for cap.”