MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No.17 Memphis Tigers improved to 3-0 Thursday after defeating Ohio State 6-1.

From the opening touch, Memphis put the pressure on the Buckeyes defense. In the 18th minute, Anna Hauer put the Tigers in front with a shot to the bottom right of the net assisted by Momo Nakao.

With less than a minute remaining in the half, former Harding Academy star Ashley Henderson scored her first career goal as a Tiger, using her speed to get behind OSU’s defense for a look at the top left of the goal off her right foot. Henderson would just be getting started, as she found the net for the second time in the 60th minute of action.

Memphis totaled 22 shots in two halves, forcing seven Buckeyes saves.

For the first time this season. Memphis will hit the road on August 27th to face #7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.