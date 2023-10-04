MEMPHIS, TN – The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) is pleased to announce that Memphis basketball legend Penny Hardaway, Downtown Memphis President Paul Young, and Dr. Keith Norman have been named Honorary Chairs for the 2023 Memphis African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run.

The Memphis Walk will take place on Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at Fourth Bluff Park. The Walk is an awareness campaign designed to increase the life expectancy of African American men by reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases.



Penny Hardaway, a native son of Memphis, became a stand-out player at the University of Memphis before becoming an NBA all-star. He now coaches his alma mater in his hometown.

Paul Young has spent years serving the city of Memphis. He currently leads the Downtown Memphis Commission and previously served as director of the city’s Division of Housing and Community Development.

Dr. Keith Norman is a long-time faith leader in Memphis, having served as Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church Broad. He also serves as Chief Community Relations Officer at Baptist Memorial Health

“We are thrilled to have these three distinguished individuals serve as the Honorary Chairs for this year’s walk,” said Kenny Hampton, President of the African American Male Wellness Agency. “Their commitment to men’s wellness and their community make them an ideal leader for this life-altering event.”

The 2023 Memphis African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run is open to the public. Participants can register on the day of the event or online at memphis.aawellness.org. Join us on October 7th, 2023, as we work towards closing the health equity gap.



About AAMWA

Established in 2004, the African American Wellness Agency (AAMWA) increases the life expectancy of African American men by reducing disparities in premature death and chronic diseases. Across the country, The AAMWA leads the conversation in dismantling the imbalances that exist in African American men’s preventative health and well care. The organization embraces an expanded focus into six core areas including health, fatherhood, financial wellness, mental health, mentorship, and research.