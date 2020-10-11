Helena-West Helena woman shot and killed, HWHPD say suspect is in custody

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police are investigating a homicide late Saturday evening.

HWHPD said a woman was shot and killed near A.J. Grocery & Deli around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. HWHPD said the shooting victim was shot by someone she knew and could have possibly been her boyfriend.

Additionally, HWHPD said the two had a history of domestic violence, and they have a man in custody. At this time, police are not releasing the names of the people that are involved.

HWHPD said they are going to execute a warrant into the alleged shooting suspect’s house.

This is a developing story