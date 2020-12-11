Helena-West Helena Police: Woman dead after roof caves in during fire

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A woman was killed after the roof of a home collapsed during a fire early Friday morning.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, a man and woman named Heather Webb were burning leaves around 1:30 a.m. Friday on 11th Street when the fire spread to their home. The man said he went to get the water hose and when he returned Webb was gone.

The man told police she may have gone back to her room in the basement to get her puppies. He tried to get into the home to rescue her, but the smoke was already too thick.

The victim’s mother and brother were in the house when the fire started. The brother said he heard the man and Webb talking loudly and about 15 minutes later there was smoke coming from downstairs.

The brother grabbed his mother and rushed her to safety. The mother told police that as they were getting out she could hear Webb calling her name but didn’t know where she was.

According to police, the roof of the home collapsed during the fire. Webb and four family dogs did not survive.

Police also located more than 30 propane tanks in and outside the home when they investigated the scene.