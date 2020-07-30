Helena-West Helena names new fire chief

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — The city of Helena-West Helena has a new fire chief as Assistant Fire Chief Roderick Brown was promoted to the role Wednesday.

Mayor Kevin Smith made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“I am very excited to announce the appointment of Assistant Fire Chief Roderick Brown to the permanent position of Fire Chief for the HWH Fire Department. I am equally excited to announce the appointment of Fireman Demarcus Borum to the permanent position of Assistant Fire Chief of the HWH Fire Department. They have my complete trust and confidence, and I know they will each do an outstanding job leading our Fire Department,” he said.

The news comes a month after Smith announced that fire chief Pervis Watson had been fired. The reason for Watson’s departure was never given.

Brown was named as the interim fire chief until a decision could be made about Watson’s replacement.