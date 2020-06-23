Helena-West Helena fire chief fired, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena’s Fire Department is now under the leadership of the assistant fire chief after the mayor said the fire chief was fired.

The Arkansas town’s mayor Kevin Smith said Chief Pervis Watson was fired Thursday, but the city’s attorney said the mayor cannot comment about why.

Watson served the department for 18 years and took the roll as chief in 2019.

At this time, it’s unclear if Watson will be appealing his termination.

Assistant Chief Roderick Brown will serve as interim chief while city officials search for Watson’s replacement.