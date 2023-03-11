RIVER STAGE AT MEMPHIS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Here comes the rain, again. I’m tracking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Weather models show scattered showers cropping up this afternoon as a warm front lifts over the News Channel 3 viewing area.

But, the stronger storms and heavier precip arrives ahead of the close-following cold front late this evening. The main weather hazard will be strong winds and large hail.

This does NOT look like a tornadic setup. Most of the rain should exit the Midsouth before noon Sunday.

Today, showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53. Southeast wind around 15 mph. Storms will develop late this evening with the potential for heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3am and 5am. Steady temperature around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday, rain ending and skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58, overnight low 36.

Plenty of sunshine expected for Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs ranging from the low 50s Monday and Tuesday, to the low 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed tonight!