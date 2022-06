MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperature in Memphis reached 100 degrees Thursday, breaking a nearly 70-year-old record.

That’s according to WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers at about 2:30 p.m. He said the heat index at that point was 110 degrees.

The old record high for June 16 was 98, set in 1953, he said.

The last time Memphis hit 100 degrees was Sept. 16, 2019.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday, when the high temperature is expected at 99 degrees.