Compass Intervention Center recently held a ribbon cutting for its new 40 inpatient acute adolescent facility. Located at 7900 Lowrance Road, Compass Intervention Center has been operating for 25 years, providing quality mental health and substance use disorder services to children and adolescents. The anticipated Grand Opening will be late summer 2023.

Matt Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Intervention Center stated, “We are excited to announce that upon completion of this expansion, our facility will provide a full-continuum of care for psychiatric treatment of children and adolescents. The expansion will allow us to continue the exceptional work that Compass provides to youth with mental health, dual diagnosis, or trauma needs. This project provides a specialized treatment setting solely for children and adolescents that will advance mental health services for children in the Mid-South and statewide.”

Montgomery Martin LLC was selected as the general contractor to build the expansion. A trusted, statewide construction company, Montgomery Martin has a dedicated Healthcare Division focused on projects that provide healthcare services to their communities. The project includes an addition of 40 inpatient acute beds and renovations to the existing facility.

Brandon Herrington, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Montgomery Martin stated, “We are excited to partner with Compass to deliver this new expansion. The commitment of the Compass team to deliver exceptional treatment of child and adolescent mental health mirrors Montgomery Martin Contractor’s Core Purpose of Creating Places Where People Thrive. We are certain that this expansion will benefit the Mid-South community by giving more children vital access to compassionate and effective care.”

About Compass Intervention Center

Compass Intervention Center is a child and adolescent behavioral health system specializing in treating mental health, behavioral health, and substance abuse needs. Compass has a 108-bed, freestanding psychiatric residential treatment program. In addition, Compass provides full and half outpatient day programs both onsite and via telehealth. Compass has an onsite, nationally accredited onsite school, Compass Academy. The treatment approach at Compass Intervention Center promotes a trauma-competent system of care, which focuses on responding to behavioral and emotional reactions to the impact of trauma. Staff members receive ongoing training centered on responding with trauma-competent interventions to further improve therapeutic skills.

To learn more, visit: www.compassinterventioncenter.net and follow us on https://www.facebook.com/CompassInterventionCenter

About Montgomery Martin Contractors, LLC

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Montgomery Martin Contractors, LLC (MMC) is a full-service construction firm formed in 1995 by H. Montgomery Martin. It was his vision to create a service oriented, client-focused company that could provide high quality construction services for a competitive cost. Since 1995, MMC has earned a reputation as a leader in the construction community with a majority of our work attained from references and repeat client business. Our success is based on the relationships we have built and our unmatched commitment to quality.

MMC employs well qualified and experienced construction professionals in leadership, accounting, project management, field supervision and on-site labor. From preconstruction to project closeout, our expertise is evident throughout the entire construction process.

For more information, please visit www.montgomerymartin.com.