Health officials: West Nile virus detected in 13 ZIP codes; trucks to spray next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says the West Nile virus has been detected in 13 ZIP codes in the county.

According to the department, 27 people in the Mid-South have been infected. One person in Arkansas has died.

Since February, the Shelby County mosquito control program has been using insecticide to treat areas where mosquitos breed. Next week, crews will start using trucks to spray insecticide in the air hoping to kill adult mosquitos.

The spraying will happen on Monday and Tuesday after 7:45 p.m.

The health department said it will spray in the affected areas and a portion of adjoining ZIP codes.

It urged people to avoid mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and insect repellant with deet.