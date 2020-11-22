Memphians line up for free COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is days away, and health officials are encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the holiday.

In just the past 24 hours, the Shelby County Health Department reported an increase of 185 new cases and the day before, it was 252. As the number of COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South are going in the wrong direction, some people are being proactive to ensure they are not COVID-19 positive, like Marcherell Jackson.

Jackson said said she is optimistic because she tested negative for the second time. Testing sites are more important than ever, especially at a time when families will likely gather for Thanksgiving, as others travel for the holiday. There is fear, COVID-19 will travel too, causing a greater surge with a virus that has taken over the world.

“I’m doing it for my family. Not only me, but my family,” Jackson said. “I wouldn’t want to put them at risk. I’m a caregiver, going from house to house dealing with the elderly.”

Health experts said being tested and staying home is the best advice, as we inch closer to Thanksgiving. They said everyone must do their part to help mitigate the virus to help stop the spread of COVID-19.