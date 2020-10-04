Health officials urge Mid-Southerners to take caution as several public figures are diagnosed with coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the world is watching President Donald Trump’s battle with the coronavirus, local doctors and health officials alike are telling people in the Mid-South this should serve as a warning sign that anyone can get COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Warren, part of the Memphis/Shelby County Task Force, said even though it may appear COVID-19 is clearing out, as the transmission rate in Shelby County is going down, he said the truth of the matter is that it is still here.

Warren said everyone needs to be extra cautious to keep themselves and others safe.

“I think if one of the most protected people in our country can still get this. That lets you know how sneaky this virus is,” Warren said.

Since March, COVID-19 has affected millions of people across the nation, including President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. In Shelby County, Commissioner Mick Wright tested positive after showing mild symptoms.

In a statement, Wright said he took the necessary steps to stay safe, so he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus.

Warren said this is why it is so important for the public to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wear your mask and realize it’s not 100-percent effective,” Warren said. “Use social distancing if you’re not around your normal group of people.”

Warren said in Shelby County the transmission of the virus has been on a downward trend. According to the Shelby County Health Department, the testing positivity rate has dropped since July and more than 30,000 people have recovered.

“The transmission rate, even after Labor Day and even with opening up schools, is still a negative number,” Warren said.

Warren said this does not mean the virus is gone, as there are more than 1,000 active cases in the county. He said now more than ever people need to stay cautious to keep that trend going down, especially with this being an election year.

Warren warned anyone who plans on attending any political events, or who will be voting at the polls come November to keep these safety recommendations in mind.

“We can’t let up,” Warren said. ” So, you got to wear a mask to vote. You got to early vote or you got to absentee vote but you got to vote and do it safely.”

Warren said these safety guidelines can also protect you and others from the flu since that time of year is here.