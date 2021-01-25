Health officials turn Landers Center into drive-thru vaccination site

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — By the dozens, cars were lining up outside the Landers Center in Southaven Monday. It’s normally a place you’d go to enjoy a stage play, a game or comedy, but now it’s a drive-thru coronavirus vaccine distribution site.

“I really think it’s going to make a difference,” said Coria Williams, who was one of the first to arrive. She said she’s ready to roll up her sleeve, not just for herself, but for those she has dedicated her life to protecting.

“I’m a grandmother, a mother, a wife, a sister, an aunt. I’m all of it,” she said.

Those overseeing this huge operation said the thing to remember is you must have an appointment before coming to this Monday through Friday location.

The previous site at the state health department in Hernando was limited to only 400 appointments a day, but the Landers Center will allow many more. Members of the National Guard are also on hand to help administer the vaccines.

Desoto County EMS director Mark Davis said after this week, they are optimistic the number of vaccinations will go from 400 to 800.

On average, organizers at this new site say, there is a 14-day waiting list. You must have an appointment to get a vaccine at the Landers Center.

Mississippi is currently offering vaccines to all healthcare workers, anyone over the age of 65, and those 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.

You can sign up online here or by calling 1-877-978-6453.