Health officials say state of the pandemic is getting worse in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials say the state of the pandemic is getting worse in our area.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 37,192 cases Thursday morning, an increase of 188 cases. There are 570 deaths and 2,853 active cases. More than 33,000 people have recovered.

Hospitalizations are also up, Dr. Cassandra Norman with Baptist Memorial Healthcare said. As of Thursday, they are treating 121 COVID-19 patients across the system – doubling the total number since the start of the month.

Approximately 78 percent of those who tested positive had symptoms. Sixty-three percent were socializing with others.

Gyms, schools, warehouses, churches and helth care settings are seeing a lot of cases.