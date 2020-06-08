Health officials recommend Shelby County remain in Phase II

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County will remain in Phase II of the ‘Back to Business’ plan following the recommendation from the county health department.

The recommendation comes after health officials examined daily COVID-19 data since Shelby County entered Phase II back on May 19, 2020.

In a press release from the Shelby County Health Department, there has been an increase in daily case numbers following the Memorial Day weekend.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the county health department are maintaining Phase II for now.

The health department says, unless there are dramatic changes in daily data, the county should be able to move into Phase III on June 15.

