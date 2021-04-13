Health officials recommend pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution to investigate reported clotting

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WASHINGTON — Health officials in the United States are recommending that distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines be put on pause while they investigate what appears to be a rare side effect of the vaccine.

In a joint statement, the CDC and FDA said more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been distributed in the United States. To date, there have been six reported cases of a severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving that particular vaccine.

All six of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms presented themselves about a week after the vaccination.

Health officials will be meeting Wednesday to discuss the developments.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the statement said.

These reactions appear to be “extremely rare,” health officials said.