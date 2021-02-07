Health officials provide tips on how to stay safe while watching the big game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many of you are preparing to watch the big game on the gridiron, there are lingering Coronavirus concerns.

Health experts are worried Super Bowl parties could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Health officials are encouraging people to enjoy the game, but do so while staying safe.

A year into the pandemic and COVID concerns remain at the forefront of health experts, especially with additional threats from a new strain.

“We want to ramp up vaccination efforts regardless if we have the UK strain here or not,” Dr. Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Department Director, said.

Several times a week, those with the Shelby County Health Department notify and give notice on where things stand locally. Even when the conversations are difficult such as how the vaccinations are being distributed.

“There is an obvious disparity in terms off our Latino and Hispanic community,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, of the Shelby County Health Department, said. “It is very important we reach out and do what we can.”

But this particular Sunday, is clouded by concerns. The worry is whether gatherings for the Super Bowl will become super spreaders. This past week, Dr. Alisa Haushalter talked about both the virus and vaccines along with the ongoing push to stop the spread.

“This really is a fast moving train. It changes regularly. So, it’s important we focus on the quality improvement for every day at every site,” Haushalter said.

As a way to avoid an uptick in cases, there are some things you can do Super Bowl Sunday, allowing you to enjoy the game, safely. The CDC recommends hosting a virtual watch party. Sure it’s unusual, but so are the times.

Or you could attend a small socially distant outdoor viewing party. These are just some ideas on how to avoid large crowds that could cause COVID to continue circulating.

Another reminder, we can come together by staying apart.